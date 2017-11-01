Priyanka Chopra Reacts: New York Terror Attack Near Her Residence

Eight people lost their lives and around a dozen people were injured in the terror attack after a truck ploughed into pedestrians in Lower Manhattan in New York on Tuesday. The suspect has been arrested.

Priyanka Chopra says the attack in Lower Manhattan took place just five blocks away from her house here. “This happened five blocks from my home. As I drive back home from work, dreary sirens remind me that this is the state of the world. NYC. Peace,” Priyanka, who keeps juggling between India and the US, tweeted on Wednesday.

Priyanka, who is currently shooting for the third season of the American crime drama series Quantico here, also paid her condolences to the victims of the tragedy. “NYC. As resilient as ever. I love you. My condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy,” she tweeted.

Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with international names like Pitbull and DJ Will Sparks, says she would like to collaborate with singer Rihanna. Priyanka treated her fans to a question and answer session as she scored a following of 20 million on Twitter.

When a fan asked her which female artist she would like to collaborate with, Priyanka replied: “I’d love to collaborate with Rihanna. I think she’s awesome.” Another fan asked her what would she be if not an actress or a singer. She said: “An engineer. At least that’s what I thought at 17. Now I haven’t done anything else for a while, so maybe writing.”

Priyanka is currently shooting for the third season of the American crime drama series Quantico. She will be seen reprising her role of FBI agent Alex Parrish.”This season brings together an amazing new team and new flavour to ‘Quantico‘! I’m excited to share (it) with you all,” she said.

Besides Quantico, the Mary Kom actress has already completed her next film “Isn’t It Romantic”, featuring Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. It is slated to release on February 14, 2019.She will also star as a single mom in A Kid Like Jake alongside Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.