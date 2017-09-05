Actress Priyanka Chopra has lauded Unicef India for making a stress-free mobile game to help adolescents to beat stressors in life.

Priyanka, who is the Unicef Global Goodwill Ambassador, on Sunday took to Twitter, where she shared a minute-long video.

In the video, Priyanka said: “Shall I give you a breaking news. There is someone in my life… Someone very special. Wherever I go, be it America, India or home, he is present with me everywhere, day and night. What are you thinking? Shall I tell you who is it? Nugget… want to meet?”

“This is Nugget my favourite mobile game…. The teenager who doesn’t have this game in their mobile, then that mobile shouldn’t be called a mobile at all.”

The Mary Kom star captioned the video: “Sometimes the pressures of life get to you, and you wish you had a way of venting out. Well, Nugget can help!”

The game from Unicef India has been launched after several cases of suicides by teenagers have been reported as they fell to Blue Whale Challenge.

The Blue Whale Challenge game is targeted at teenagers and forces them to perform several dangerous activities, finally leading them to commit suicide. The game has claimed many lives in India and across the world.

Trending :

Priyanka, 35, then thanked everyone for the postive response shown to the Nugget mobile game and lauded the Unicef for it.

“Thanks for the positive response… Full credit goes to Unicef India for developing this game to help adolescents beat the stressors of life!” she wrote.

On the acting front, Priyanka now has in her kitty big projects like “Isnt It Romantic?” with Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, and “A Kid Like Jake” starring Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer, Ann Dowd and Michaela Watkins.