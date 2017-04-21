This is HUGE! Priyanka Chopra poses with Robert De Niro at The Tribeca Film festival 2017

We had recently reported that Priyanka Chopra has been appointed jury member of the upcoming 16th edition of Tribeca Film Festival.

Yesterday, PC shared the picture on her social networking handle and wrote, “An afternoon with the greats. Congrats @whoopigoldberg @janetribeca #RobertDeNiro on 16 yrs! Thanks for including me! #Tribeca2017 #JuryDuty”.

Check out the picture here:

Priyanka, who became a popular name in Hollywood through her lead role in TV series Quantico, will look after the 2017 Documentary and Student Visionary Competitions alongside Olivia Thirlby, Ryan Eggold, Brendan Fraser and Ileen Gallagher.

The winners of each category will be announced at the Tribeca Film Festival Awards ceremony on April 27 at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. The festival, from April 19-30, will be hosted by Michael Rapaport.

Apart from this PeeCee is currently gearing up for her upcoming Hollywood debut Baywatch. Actress Priyanka Chopra will be seen in a negative role in the movie Baywatch which is set to release in May, next year. Baywatch is the film version of the popular 1990s TV series of the same name. Baywatch is directed by Seth Gordan and it also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson in key roles.

The film will hit the screens worldwide on 26th May 2017.

According, to recent news Priyanka, will be coming to India by end of April or the first week of May to complete work commitments and spend time with her family. Reports even suggest that she may sign a Bollywood film while she is in India. Rumors have it that 34-year-old actress is in talks with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Pink fame director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Priyanka Chopra’s last Bollywood film was Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal which was released last year. The film was moderately successful at the box office.