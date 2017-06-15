Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra has taken the top spot on Top Actors chart beating her Baywatch co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

A week after ranking on The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Top Actors chart at No.2, Priyanka replaced Johnson atop the newest tally.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex.

The chart’s methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended on June 6.

Priyanka, who shot to fame in the US with the show “Quantico”, rises 2-1 on the chart, gaining in multiple metrics, including 98 percent in Twitter mentions in the tracking week, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will feature in Quantico’s season 3. She also has 2 Hollywood films in hand- A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. While an official announcement has been made about A Kid Like Jake, PeeCee is yet to sign the dotted line for Isn’t It Romantic, a romantic comedy featuring Hollywood biggies like Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. As far as Bollywood is concerned there is speculation regarding her signing director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project Gustakhiyan.

Priyanka is currently in Prague for both work and pleasure and has been teasing us with her amazing pictures. Priyanka was all touristy when she visited the Charles Bridge, and posed in a breezy baby blue dress and a white overcoat.

Congrats PeeCee! You never fail to give your fans a reason to rejoice. We wonder what is next on her list to conquer after conquering the West with Quantico show and Baywatch.