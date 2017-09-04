Priyanka Chopra Opts Out Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gustakhiyan

Priyanka Chopra has made it big in the West – be it through her TV series Quantico and her Hollywood debut, Baywatch. Bollywood has been missing her presence and there were reports that she will soon be returning with a meaty role.

Going by the reports, she was to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his next, Gustakhiyan. The film was touted to be a biopic on famed Indian writer and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. The film was also said to explore Ludhianvi’s relationship with Indian poet Amrita Pritam, for which Chopra was being considered.

In a conversation with DNA, Priyanka’s mother has spoken about why Priyanka Chopra is unable to come on board as co-producer, “Priyanka was no doubt in talks with Bhansali, but the two couldn’t fit their time schedules to discuss the film. The question of co-producing would have come in only at a later stage. As of now, nothing has gone forward,” Madhu reveals.

She also revealed that Priyanka doesn’t co-produce all the films she acts in, “The producer and actor are two different sets of people. This is a mere speculation,” Chopra said as she added that Bhansali was very well capable of going ahead with the project as an independent producer, “He can make it on his own, why will he need a co-producer?”

Apparently, Priyanka was keen on playing the lead role, “It is a beautiful and coveted subject and it is good that Bhansali is making it. As a matter of fact, only a maker like Sanjay can do justice to it and he should make it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in India busy finalizing her projects.