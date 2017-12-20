Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Rakesh Sharma Biopic, Marriage & More

Priyanka Chopra says that marriage doesn’t happen as per plans and she is yet to find the right person to marry.

Priyanka attended the Zee Cine Awards on Tuesday and during a media interaction she was asked about her marriage plans to which she replied, “Marriage doesn’t happen as per plans. You just have to find the right guy for yourself. If I find a right guy then I will do it. I still haven’t found that person.”

Talking about her Bollywood films, Priyanka confirmed that she was approached for the Rakesh Sharma biopic where Aamir Khan was supposed to play the title role.

“It was one of those scripts,” she said. The film will be produced by Sidharth Roy Kapur and Mahesh Mathai.

Priyanka, a global star, has two Hollywood films in her kitty – A Kid Like Jake which also features Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer and she has also begun shooting for Isn’t it Romantic with Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth.

Earlier this year, Jonas and Priyanka walked on the Met Gala red carpet, making everyone wonder whether they are dating.

Talking about his relationship with Priyanka, Jonas said, “We met through a mutual friend who she did Quantico with, this guy Graham and we met up like in New York the first time and the same day I think we found out that we are both going to the MET gala with Ralph Lauren.

“And as strange as it sounds but we couldn’t have planned it. We just had a great time. She’s a lovely person and I’m dying now to go to India,” she said.