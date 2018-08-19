Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Engagement: These Memes On The Couple Will Make Your Day!

The internet is stormed with pictures from our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra’s Roka Ceremony with boyfriend Nick Jonas, followed by the Engagement bash which took place yesterday in Mumbai. While the entire country, or should be say world was looking out for insiders, we noticed that the internet has its own kind of sensation and when we talk about the later, we can’t miss out on memes. Can we? Of all the hilarious memes that we found, following are our favourites from Priyanka & Jonas’ special day:

From Priyanka Chopra to Priyanka’s Chokra! Such creativity, much wow! We have to give it to whosoever made it, you’re amazing at it! Haha

Biryani is bae and specially, Priyanka’s American bae praying for Biryani buffet! That’s a Nice one!

Guess we just found some new couple goals that totally has a lot to do with the love for paanipoori!

Oh-Oh! Every Mother-in-law’s nature in the world revealed, so did every daughter-in-law’s problem! Funny how bestfriends Meghan Markle & Priyanka Chopra will have so much in common to talk about now!

This undoubtedly is the best one! We couldn’t help but laugh our hearts out to the thought of Nick Jonas’ troubles for the night dealing with our Indian attire!

Jokes Apart, the newly engaged couple looks totally adorable together! Nick Jonas & Priyanka after sparking rumours for a long time, finally confirmed their relation and engagement yesterday as they took to Instagram to share the news with their fans. Nick Jonas is presently in India as the duo had their roka ceremony yesterday and further celebrated the special day, throwing a party last night where celebrities like Anusha Dandekar, Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, and others were present. We wish the duo a happy life together!