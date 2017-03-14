The April cover of Marie Claire International pays tribute to the rebels, risk takers and power players and their unwavering renegade style. And Bollywood’s diva Priyanka Chopra proved that there is truly nothing she can’t do! Referring to her as “Hollywood’s Most Bankable Badass”, Marie Claire features global icon Priyanka Chopra on the cover dressed in a fiery, fierce red ensemble.

From presenting at the Oscars and the Emmy’s, to being named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time Magazine, the country’s highest paid actress with her talent, passion and drive truly exemplified what it meant to be a go-getter .

The two-time People’s Choice award winner, has featured on 17 international covers including Emmy, Elle, Time, Instyle, Flare, Flaunt and Women’s Weekly among others and was also part of VarietyMagazine’s IMPACT list, that featured LA’s most influential and impactful women of 2016.

The superstar is now all set to turn on the heat, as the baddie in Baywatch, also starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, as millions of her fans across the world wait with baited breath.

Here’s a sneak peek to Priyanka’s character in Baywatch:

As the film is all set to release worldwide this year, Marie Claire International now touting her as Hollywood’s Most Bankable Badass, holds testimony to how our very own Desi Girl has wowed the Wild Wild West.

It was only last year that Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock welcomed Priyanka Chopra to the Baywatch family, calling her ‘insanely talented’, ‘relentlessly smoking’ and ‘extremely dangerous’.

Referring to her as one of the biggest stars in the world, the Hollywood star welcomed Priyanka to the badass dysfunctional Baywatch family.

