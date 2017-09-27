Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is busy executing her plan for global domination. What started with a song track has now turned into an international career. While the homegirl doesn’t have any Bollywood films lined up this year, she is busy wooing Hollywood and America! Right now she is shooting for her two big Hollywood releases. The first one is A Kid Like Jake that also stars Jim Parsons and Claire Danes.

Her second film stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine and is titled, Isn’t It Romantic. Apart from that, PeeCee is also making waves globally with her admirable bank statement!

Forbes on Tuesday released their list of the highest paid TV actresses in the world, between June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017. Modern Family star Sofia Vergara leads the pack with earnings of over $41.5 million (Rs 271 crore), topping the list for the sixth consecutive year, while Priyanka Chopra came in at number 8. She made $10 million, or Rs 65 crore, in the same period.

This has been listed as the biggest reason her earning are over $15 million ahead of the number 2 on the list, Big Bang Theory star, Kaley Cuoco, who made $26 million (Rs 170 crore) during the same period.

Chopra appeared on the list for the first time in 2016, powered by her ABC show Quantico. In 2017, she appeared in the second season of the show as well as Baywatch movie, which co-starred Dwayne Johnson. In 2016, she had earned $11 million. The Bollywood star also endorses a range of products and Forbes called it Chopra’s “most consistent money-maker”.

The earnings of these celebrities have been because of a combination of the TV shows as well as the endorsements that they have taken up. According to reports, Sofia Vergara has managed to remain on top of the list because of her endorsements for brands like Head & Shoulders, Pepsi and CoverGirl, as well as her entire business acumen.

The top 10 highest paid TV actresses made a total of USD 156.5 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017. Priyanka Chopra’s continued presence in this list is making Indians proud and continues to speak for the success of the international star. With reports of Quantico being renewed for a third season and her second Hollywood project already in making, PeeCee might very well make it to the Forbes list next year as well.