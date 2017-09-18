Priyanka Chopra is a globetrotter by choice and also by profession. Her work calls her to be at the most exotic places and the beauty makes sure to share them with us. The actress recently made a drool-worthy red carpet appearance at the 69th Emmy Awards 2017 held in Los Angeles.

PeeCee stepped out in a figure-hugging white custom-made Balmain mermaid creation at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. She took the stage alongside Anthony Anderson to present the Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver for “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” at the Microsoft Theater on September 17.

At the red carpet, Priyanka made heads turn with her full-sleeves ensemble, which was adorned with crystals and had a feather skirt train. With her hair neatly tied in a ponytail, her lips done up in deep berry red and dramatic eye makeup, the Quantico star exuded a fierce and powerful demeanour at the red carpet of the gala. In terms of accessories, she chose to go minimalistic with only a pair of earrings which added elegance to her look.

Last year, Priyanka had made her debut at the Emmy Awards and left a lasting impression with a confident twirl in a red single-shoulder gown.

This year, Priyanka has joined the list of Hollywood stars like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Adam Scott, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Seth Meyers and Dolly Parton, who will return to the main stage to present various statuettes. Priyanka had also been the presenter at other coveted award shows such as Golden Globes and the Oscars.

Priyanka who made her Hollywood debut this year with ‘Baywatch’, was recently also seen in Jordan interacting with Syrian refugee kids. On her Instagram account, the actor shared the various interactions she had with the Syrian children living in refugee camps. She even met Queen Rania Al Abdullah during her visit.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in ‘A Kid Like Jake’ and ‘Isn’t It Romantic?’ next. She has also turned producer for several regional films with her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures. Reportedly, she has also signed a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bollywood.