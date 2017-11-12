Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra has always made us proud by achieving almost everything in so less time. She is undoubtedly one of the most amazing actresses we have today. By impressing everyone in Bollywood, Priyanka also added another feather in her cap by venturing in Hollywood.

But we all know that everyone has to go through their own struggles while climbing the ladder of success. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Madhu Chopra, mother of PeeCee, who has always been a great support to her daughter, reveals that Priyanka too had gone through sexual harassment during her early days. Apparently, she lost 10 films as she refused to fulfill director’s wishes. Talking about two such incidents, Madhu said,” She was just 17 when she entered the industry, so I accompanied her every minute of the day till about three years ago. So a gentleman meets her and says: ‘Will your mother sit outside while I narrate the story to you?’ Priyanka told him, ‘If it is a story that my mother can’t hear then it is a story that I cannot do.’ She walked out of that project — a prestigious one.”

She further added, “Another time, a designer told her that the director’s brief was to dress her in itsy-bitsy clothes. The director had said, ‘What is the point of having a Miss World in front of the camera if we cannot show her as her beautiful self?’ Priyanka refused to do the film. It was being helmed by a reputed director and he got upset. Priyanka lost 10 films because she walked out of that project. But she didn’t care. That is what I say to everyone. This is not the end of your life. Your life is more valuable.”