Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time off from work to the fullest. The actress is presently vacationing in Prague with her friends and family and is flooding her social media with amazing photos shot in picturesque locales!

Check out PeeCee’s photos here:

The photos with a beautiful Priyanka Chopra dressed in amazing outfits shot in picturesque locales make us wonder, which one is more beautiful, the subject of the photo or the background? PeeCee is undoubtedly giving us some serious vacay goals this summer with her Prague diaries!

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in her Hollywood debut flick Baywatch, which released in India on 2nd June. PeeCee played the antagonist, Victoria Leeds in the comedy film inspired by the 90’s TV series. The movie starred Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Zac Efron and others alongside her. The film did not open to great reviews across the world and failed to impress critics in India too. However, Priyanka looked smokin’ hot in Victoria’s avatar and put up a great performance.

Team dinner #praguediaries🇨🇿 @chanchal_dsouza #vinita @yumi_mori #hanka A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Nostalgic.. the beautiful Vltava river #praguediaries🇨🇿 #newmemoriescreated A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

Being a tourist.. #CharlesBridge #praguediaries🇨🇿in @camillaandmarc @tanyataylor @cristinaehrlich A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 13, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

Omgeeee beautiful view. Will keep u posted on my #praguediaries🇨🇿 #nofilterneeded #makingnewmemories A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 13, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

The actress, who was last seen in the Hindi movie Jai Gangaajal in 2016, is presently busy going through scripts for her next Bollywood film. As per reports, she might be starring in a biopic of legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi to be helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

As a producer, PeeCee is presently busy with a Sikkimese and a Goan film. She is also producing a Bengali-Marathi bilingual movie based on an unexplored chapter of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s life. The film, which will deal with a platonic love story of the poet in his youth, will be helmed by National Award-winning director Ujjwal Chatterjee. It has been titled Nalini.