PeeCee Injured On Quantico Sets, Recovering

Priyanka Chopra is recuperating from a concussion she reportedly suffered on the sets of ABC’s drama series Quantico last week. Shoot for the second season of the show has begun after a hiatus. As per reports, the actress slipped and fell while performing a stunt during the shoot, due to which she suffered a head injury and concussion.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was treated and discharged within a few hours. The 34-year-old actress, who was advised to rest during the weekend, is expected to resume work from this week.

PC took to Twitter on Sunday to thank her fans for their wishes and announced that she’ll be commencing work soon.

Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes.I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can.much❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 15, 2017

ABC network did not confirm the news about Priyanka’s injury, although they released a statement citing a ‘minor accident’ on the sets. Priyanka’s publicist confirmed the news, saying the actress did suffer a minor accident and will get back to work from this week.

On the work front, Piggy Chops will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film Baywatch alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Zac Efron. Shoot for the Seth Gordon film has already wrapped up and it is slated to hit theatres in May, this year.