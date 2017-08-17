Priyanka Chopra In India To Announce Her Next Project?

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra is back to her ‘home sweet home’ after completing the shoot of her second Hollywood big screen outing Isn’t It Romantic starring Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson among others.

She has completed two Hollywood films A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic within the past two months. With a few weeks before Quantico season 3 kick starts, Priyanka has made a mad dash to India.

While her brand assignments will take up some of her time over the two-week-long stay. A report in Midday suggests that the primary reason for her Mumbai trip is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gustakhiyan. The actor, along with Bhansali, hopes to zero in on a leading man for the project. She is taking a keen interest in the love saga as it will be her first Hindi release post her switch to Hollywood films.

The source further informed that the leading man should be finalized by this month, “The film’s leading man has to be finalized within this month. Though Bhansali is neck deep in work with Padmavati, he wants to start this film by mid-2018.” He added.

Trending :

Apparently, Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan will play Sahir while Priyanka would be seen as his muse Amrita. But nothing has been confirmed by the actors and the directors yet.

The source later gave some information about the movie, “The film’s pre-production has to be completed latest by March next year. So working backward, the lead cast has to be decided before the pre-production begins.”

Furthermore, the actress will also chalk out the promotional strategies for Pahuna, her Sikkimese production, which is slated for a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month. As the source added, “She is extremely passionate about the project and wants to chalk out a great promotional strategy. Since the film is up at TIFF, she wants the finished product to be perfect and will be overseeing work on the film’s final edit.”

We hope she announces her next Bollywood project soon since the fans are eagerly waiting for it.