Actress-singer Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with international names like Pitbull and DJ Will Sparks, says she would like to collaborate with singer Rihanna.

Priyanka treated her fans to a question and answer session as she scored a following of 20 million on Twitter.

When a fan asked her which female artist she would like to collaborate with, Priyanka replied: “I’d love to collaborate with Rihanna. I think she’s awesome.”

Another fan asked her what would she be if not an actress or a singer. She said: “An engineer. At least that’s what I thought at 17. Now I haven’t done anything else for a while, so maybe writing.”

Priyanka is currently shooting for the third season of the American crime drama series Quantico. She will be seen reprising her role of FBI agent Alex Parrish.

“This season brings together an amazing new team and new flavour to ‘Quantico’! I’m excited to share (it) with you all,” she said.

Besides Quantico, the Mary Kom actress has already completed her next film “Isn’t It Romantic”, featuring Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. It is slated to release on February 14, 2019.

She will also star as a single mom in A Kid Like Jake alongside Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer. According to the reports, PeeCee was apparently being considered for Shahnaz Hussain biopic. But the latest buzz suggests that she has declined the offer because of unavailability of dates. Now that the Baywatch actress has opted out from the project, the former beauty queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached for the biopic.