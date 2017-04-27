Being Priyanka Chopra is not easy. The global icon just reached Mumbai after a long stay in New York and has already started managing her social commitments. Yesterday, the actress was spotted at not one but three events back to back and we wonder from where does she get the energy to do that!

Well, it may have been three events but Priyanka looked fresh as a flower at all events and her fashion game was as always spot on.

Priyanka Chopra Visited Facebook Office

Priyanka Chopra is one actress who never shies away from interacting with her fans. She was seen attending a fun session with PC maniacs at Facebook Mumbai office in a live event. The actress chose to look her causal best with a black Stella McCartney blazer and J brand denims. She looked fabulous and made sure to answer all the questions thrown at her by fans.

Mumbai’s Baywatch Press Conference

After interacting with fans through Facebook Live, PC later in the day attended the first press conference of Baywatch in India. She was seen sporting a Paule Ka white gown. Priyanka spoke extensively about her Hollywood debut at the event and even shared a special message from her co-star Dwayne Johnson.

When asked what made her choose “Baywatch” as her debut film in Hollywood, Priyanka said, “After Quantico I was offered some amazing films. But I liked ‘Baywatch’ the most because, one, it was a huge, big, global movie and I was a ‘Baywatch’ fan when I was growing up. And secondly, I was playing a villain in the film.”

Priyanka Chopra’s Grand Party With B-Town Celebs

Like we said, that gal is one super girl! Priyanka after having attended two events, also managed to host a big bash that was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Shutterbugs snapped, Sushmita Sen, Tamannah Bhatia, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, etc.

Priyanka looked stunning in a pale pink Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna jumpsuit with a studded vest.