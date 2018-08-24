Priyanka Chopra Gets Nostalgic On Father Ashok Chopra’s Birth Anniversary

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who call herself as Daddy’s little girl, became nostalgic and remembered her late father Ashok Chopra on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

The Mary Kom actress took to her Instagram account and shared a heartwarming video, comprising several photographs of her father.

Along with the video, Priyanka wrote: “Dad. You are so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever.”

Priyanka’s father died in 2002 after battling with cancer.

After scoring global domination by acting in international shows and films like Quantico and Baywatch, the 36-year-old actress got engaged to American singer Nick Jonas. She had a roka ceremony with Nick in Mumbai last week.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for Shonali Bose directorial Sky is Pink here.