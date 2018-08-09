Actress Priyanka Chopra says she spent an emotional night at her mother Madhu Chopra’s home.

“Emotional night today at my moms house. Full of memories… reminders of every victory and heartbreak. She has kept everything,” Priyanka tweeted on Wednesday night.

Priyanka's emotional night in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Gets Emotional; Tweets A Note For Mom Madhu Chopra!

The actress thanked her mother for preserving the memories.

“It is like a museum of our family’s life. Love you ma. Thank you for preserving us,” she said.

On the work front, Priyanka has started shooting for National Award winning director Shonali Bose’s upcoming film The Sky Is Pink with actors Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

