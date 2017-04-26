Priyanka Chopra, hosted a party to celebrate her achievement as a producer of her Marathi debut, Ventilator, which won three National Awards this year.

Priyanka Chopra thanked the entire team and cast of her maiden production for its win at the 64th National Film Awards, and praised her mother Madhu Chopra for being her “rock partner”.

PC, who is in India now, took to Instagram yesterday night to share a photograph of herself along with her mother surrounded by paparazzi.

“Thank you to my Purple Pebble Pictures team and everyone who contributed to ‘Ventilator and all my mad endeavours. The cast, the crew, our partners, the media..Thank you all for coming out so strong tonight. We cried we laughed and just made merry…My gorgeous and incredible team. Without who nothing would be possible and my formidable mother Madhu Chopra you are my rock partner! Here’s to many more by gods grace,” Priyanka Chopra captioned the image.

Ventilator won in three categories, including Best Director, at the 64th National Film Awards. Rajesh Mapuskar won the Best Director award, while the Best Editing award went to Rameshwar Bhagat and Best Sound Mixing to Alok De for the film.

At the party, Priyanka got emotional and said, “This film is very close to my heart and has taken a lot of efforts to make. We spent a lot of time ideating, creating the impossible with a huge talented star cast. I kept a private screening of the film in New York for my friends who are unaware of our culture and do not understand Marathi. It was subtitled in English and they reacted with laughter and amuse at certain scenes. This was a true encouragement and I personally thank my production who made this possible along with the director Rajesh Mapuskar.”