Priyanka Chopra Enters Forbes’ List Of 100 Most Powerful Women 2017

Our own Desi girl aka Priyanka Chopra is unstoppable. By leaving a mark in Hollywood and impressing her fans, Priyanka has now entered the Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women List of 2017.

The Aitraaz actress is placed at the 97th rank on the full list of 100 Most Powerful Women which is topped by Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany.

Forbes placed Priyanka on the 15th rank on the list of Most Powerful Women in Entertainment and Media. The list also includes names like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and JK Rowling among others. Not only this, PeeCee is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and she is one of the most successful Indian actors to make it to Hollywood. She has officially become a regular star to register with Forbes. She made her debut in the Forbes’ list of top 10 Highest Paid TV actresses and this year too, she made it to No 8.

Chopra has a huge fan base in India and she is one of the most loved actresses. Even her film Bajirao Mastani, she played the role of Kaashi Bai and it was quite appreciated by the audiences. Even in Hollywood, she has managed to gain popularity and now is a known face there too. She did a TV show called Quantico and is currently in New York shooting for the third season of it. She was also seen in the movie, Baywatch with Zac Effron and Dwayne Johnson. Now, she is also busy with Hollywood projects like A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?.

Priyanka, who recently has ventured into production, her first movie Ventilator won several awards and she has now also backed other regional projects.