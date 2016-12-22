Priyanka Chopra and Deepshikha Deshmukh at The Kapil Sharma Show

Priyanka Chopra is back in India. The actress was shooting for a special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show yesterday.

She was here to promote her upcoming Punjabi production venture Sarvann. Deepshikha Deshmukh, who is co-producer of the film, was also present there.

Directed by Karaan Guliani, Sarvann is a heart-warming narrative of a young NRI returning to India to find his roots. Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra too has co-produced this flick.

Catch few pictures from the shoot right here:

Sarvann, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 9, has been shifted to release on January 13, 2017.