Priyanka Chopra Becomes The 2nd Most Beautiful Woman Of 2016

The Desi Girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has added another feather of success to her cap!

The Bajirao Mastani actress has been voted as the 2nd most beautiful woman of 2016, after popular singer Beyoncé. Priyanka is the only Indian actress, who has featured in the list.

The 34-year old actress expressed her happiness of achieving this milestone on twitter, where she tweeted, ” “Thank u @BUZZNET and all who voted. @Beyonce is my number 1 too!!”.

Take a look at the complete list in the ranking order:

Beyoncé, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Hill, Emma Watson, Dakota Johnson, Hillary Clinton, Margot Robbie, Angelina Jolie, Fahriye Evcen, Alexandra Daddario, Victoria Ruffo, Emma Stone, Gigi Hadid, Niki Karimi, Ashley Graham, Gal Gadot, Blake Lively, Amanda Cerny, Adriana Lima, Haifa Wehbe, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Elizaveta Boyarskaya, Ronda Rousey, Manuela Arcuri, Anne Curtis, Naomi Campbell, Taraneh Alidoosti, Alicia Vikander, Mozhdah Jamalzadah

Previously, Priyanka Chopra was featured among the top-paid television actors by a leading magazine. The actress played the central character of Alex Parish in the American television series Quantico for which she won People’s Choice Awards twice in the category of Best Actor.

Priyanka Chopra’s last Bollywood film was Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal which was released last year. The film was moderately successful at the box office.

PeeCee is currently gearing up for her upcoming Hollywood debut Baywatch. The film is based on the television series by the same name. Priyanka essays the character of Victoria Leeds and will be seen in a negative avatar in the film. Baywatch is directed by Seth Gordan and it also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson in key roles.

The film will hit the screens worldwide on 26th May, 2017.