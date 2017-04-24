Here is good news for Priyanka Chopra fans! Bollywood’s desi girl is back in India. PeeCee was spotted at Mumbai airport during the weekend along with other B-Town celebs including Athiya Shetty, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shamita Shetty. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who recently unveiled his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore, was also spotted at the airport while returning home.

Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood celebs at the airport:

Priyanka Chopra is on a 10-day trip to India which includes vacation as well as work. A source close to the actress had earlier informed, “Priyanka will be coming down to India to complete work commitments and spend time with her family.” The source had further added that Priyanka may even sign a Bollywood film while she is in India. Rumours have it that the 34-year-old actress is in talks with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Pink fame director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

PeeCee has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and BajiRao Mastani. She had even bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Peshwa Bajirao’s first wife Kashibai in Bhansali’s magnum opus Bajirao Mastani.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is presently shooting for his upcoming period drama film Padmavati. Padmavati is based on the life of Rani Padmini, the queen of Mewar. Deepika Padukone is essaying the queen in the movie, while Shahid Kapoor is playing Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, the ruler of Mewar. Deepika’s rumoured beau Ranveer Singh will be seen in the avatar of Alauddin Khilji, the emperor of Delhi who laid siege to the Chittorgarh Fort with the desire of winning Rani Padmini.

Will Priyanka Chopra be seen in a special appearance in Padmavati? Only time has the answer!