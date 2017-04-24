Priyanka Chopra is back in town and is looking forward to her Bollywood projects. Rumors have it that Priyanka will work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next production, which is based on Urdu poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi.

Reports suggest that Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to play the lead role and Priyanka will play the female lead. She will reportedly play the role of Ludhianvi’s romantic interest, Amrita Pritam.

However, Priyanka in an interview earlier had denied doing a film with Bhansali’s next production and said, “No truth to any such reports. Yes I am meeting Sanjay sir and we always discuss work and he is someone I would work with all my life till the time he wants to work with me. I am his eternal fan. Every time we discuss a film but we have to still figure out which one will it be. I haven’t given my commitment to any Bollywood film yet. I am not someone who says no to Sanjay sir.”

Also, Producer Ronnie Screwvala has signed Abhishek Bachchan and Irrfan Khan for his upcoming untitled project. The film will be a light-hearted rom-com and will be directed by Akarsh Khurana. The script of the film has been written by Akarsh along with Hussain Dalal.

Apparently, the film will feature Abhishek and Irrfan as friends, who are forced to go on a road trip due to some unavoidable circumstances.

The leading lady of the film is not finalized yet, but the makers are planning to cast a fresh face for the film. The untitled film is slated to go on floors early next year.

Apart from this, Abhishek Bachchan has three more projects. The actor will begin work with his own production Lefty, which will be helmed by Prabhu Dheva. He has also signed Nishikant Kamath’s next untitled film and Priyadarshan’s next as well.

Lefty is reportedly a sci-fi thriller. Reports suggest, it will be like Ghajini and deals with an eccentric left-handed guy.

The screenplay of Lefty is being helmed by Kona Venkat, who has previously written Salman Khan’s Ready and has also scripted Boney Kapoor’s Mom.