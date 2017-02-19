Prithviraj condemns kidnapping of Malayalam actress

Malayalam actor Prithviraj says what the popular Malayalam film actress has gone though is proof of the state of security of women in Kerala. As a man of the society, he says he hangs his head in shame.

On Friday, the actress was kidnapped and allegedly assaulted while on her way from Thrissur to here. Her driver, suspected of involvement in the incident, has already been taken into custody.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Prithviraj wrote: “Woke up to the horrifying news that has by now been reported, misreported and sensationalised.”

Admitting that he was disturbed by the news, he refrained from commenting because “I knew whatever I or anyone among our fraternity say, will only be fodder to click bites and TRP ongering. By now, all that can be said about the security of women in our matriarchal/matrilineal God’s own country has already been said.”

“As a man who has to share the responsibility of a society that bears this shame, I hang my head,” he said, requesting everyone to respect the guts of the actress.

“I was supposed to start work with her in a week, and she told me that she’d like not to come back in front of the camera so soon. And so is pulling out of the film. I know this girl. I know how brave she is. If it’s affected her enough to make her stay away from what she loves the most, I can only imagine how harrowing it must have been,” he added.

Prithviraj said that “effective investigation” into the incident is the need of the hour.

“Let us have an effective investigation in place and please let’s bring the b******s to justice. But please let us also not allow anyone to celebrate someone else’s misfortune. I’m with you (the actress). Will look forward to hanging with you as soon as you’re up to it,” he added.