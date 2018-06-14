Pritam Is Excited To Reunite With Sunidhi Chauhan After ‘Kamli’

Composer Pritam is excited about working with singer Sunidhi Chauhan for a show after their hit song “Kamli” from the 2013 film “Dhoom: 3“.

They will judge the music reality show “Dil Hai Hindustani 2” along with rapper Badshah.

“It is always a pleasure to work with Sunidhi since we have done some really good work together in movies like ‘Dhoom 3‘, ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Garam Masala‘. In fact, ‘Dil Hai Hindustani 2‘ is like a reunion for us after our collaboration on ‘Kamli’,” Pritam said in a statement.

“Coming on the set and discussing work… it takes me back to our working days together. Working with her on the show is super fun. We are really looking forward to some great voice which we can give to our industry,” he added.

“Dil Hai Hindustani 2” is coming soon on Star Plus.