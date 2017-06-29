Recipient of the Red and White Bravery Award, actress, humanitarian and leading women’s right activist, Preity Zinta, has now founded India’s first and only holistic women’s’ safety solution.

Launched in association with Anthony Moorhouse, Ex-Special Forces Australia and Founder of at Dynamq, her service is called “Kavach Safety” – it is a “pro-victim – anti perpetrator” emergency response service, that assures safety at the press of a button.

A source from the team said, “Backed by a National Emergency Operations Centre, members will have access to a special Kavach team, a network of security, legal & high-end forensic support medical and victim advocacy experts, all of whom are the former army and special force professionals, to support victims.”

This Kavach will act as a one-stop-shop to every safety and security need a woman might have.

The team further added, “A discreet service that leverages the latest in mobile duress technology and offers a full range of support services, backed by a leading team of crisis experts. Kavach Safety focuses on the safety and security needs of women. We take an empathetic and supportive approach to preventing incidents and helping victims of crime through medical services, insurance claims management, and trauma support.”

Trending :

The service currently costs you 418/- INR a month. Preity Zinta also spoke about the service, ” I started Kavach to ensure that no woman should fear for her personal safety in her daily life. It has taken me 5 long years to get here because I feel we need to empower women. We have a duty to the women of India to reduce the risk of violence, to support those that have been affected, and to educate the country that safety is a right…not a privilege”.