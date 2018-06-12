Predict & Win: What Will Be The 1st Day Box Office Collection Of Salman Khan Starrer Race 3?

Eid is near and so is Salman Khan’s Eidi for his fans in Race 3. The movie is all set to release this week & the buzz around it hints at only one thing – Dhamaakedaar opening at the box office. Salman Khan has an Eidi for us, we decided why not we also gift our readers something on this occasion.

Koimoi readers can get a chance to win special goodies just by answering one simple question. Our ardent followers know how we’re a deeply inclined towards the box office, so the contest revolves around the same. You guys have to predict what will be the first day box office collections of Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

Rules of the contest:

1. Predict the day 1 box office collection of Race 3.

2. Mail your predictions on editor@koimoi.com

3. Share this article on social media (Facebook & Twitter), so it reaches out to every Salman fan who’s confident of the film breaking opening records.

4. Tag us on social media along with the hashtag #Race3WithKoimoi

5. Sit back till Saturday to see your name up in the winners’ list.

One with the closest prediction following all of the above rules will win.

Race 3 is said to take the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave the audience on the edge of their seats.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the film has been produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films.

Race 3 will hit the screens on Eid 2018.