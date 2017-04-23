Praying To God Shouldn’t Disturb Others: Javed Akhtar Supports Sonu Nigam

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar says that worshipping God and praying to him is good, but it should not disturb others.

Akhtar, who was awarded the Best poet, lyricist and scriptwriter in Bollywood at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2017 here on Friday night, was asked about singer Sonu Nigam’s comments demanding a ban on loudspeakers during azaan.

“As far as I think, no matter if it’s a Masjid, Mandir, Church or Gurudwara, whatever is the place, do your prayers, but it shouldn’t disturb anyone else,” Akhtar said.

Recently, exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen and comedian Sunil Grover have come up in support of the singer. Sonu Nigam had faced flak on Twitter after he tweeted about being woken up by the sound of azaan coming from a mosque near his house.

In a series of tweets, the singer expressed his discontent with the way he has to wake up every day by the sound of azaan coming from a mosque near his house. He went to the extent of calling it ‘gundagardi’ and said that he doesn’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity to wake up people who don’t follow the religion.

Secular humanist author Taslima Nasreen, who has been residing in India since 1994 came out in support of the singer and tweeted, ‘Kolkata Imam once issued fatwa whoever blackens my face will get rs50000.A friend blackened my face.But Imam didn’t give money.Imams r liars’

In two more tweets, she expressed,

‘Azan is a wonderful music. But not everybody wants to listen to wonderful music when they’re in sleep,in meeting,discussing,studying,working’

‘All noise pollution including religious should be stopped. If you want to wake up for praying, please set an alarm on your phone.’

Comedian Sunil Grover also supported Sonu Nigam and tweeted, ‘I know @sonunigam sir he won’t hurt anyone’s religious sentiments ever. He respects all.Lets not misinterpret n give it a religious tinge.’