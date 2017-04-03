Pratyusha Banerjee’s close friend and television actress Kamya Punjabi released the late actress’ last short film ‘Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey’ on her 1st death anniversary.

Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey showcases the different stages of love between a couple. The initial stage shows the budding love between the pair but after a certain point, lack of clarity and ego brings a misunderstanding between them.

Starring Pratyusha Banerjee and Nishikant, the film is written and directed by Karan Kashyap. Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey is produced by Nikhat Neerushaa and narrated by Kamya Punjabi.

Kamya also took a Press Conference post releasing the short film. According to Kamya, the short film is a tribute to Pratyusha Banerjee.

Despite the stay on the film, Kamya released on her twitter account on 1st April.

Actress Kamya Punjabi on Saturday questioned Rahul Raj Singh, who is allegedly responsible for actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s death, for not giving her personal diary to the police.

Rahul, who was the boyfriend of Pratyusha filed a defamation case against Punjabi for using his name in the short film and stating that lead actor’s character is the depiction of his personality.

Kamya clarified this thing and said, “Is Rahul the only guy in the world? Even Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Roy should take objection then. Singh is not the hero of our film to hell with the defamation case, I will see it all. I won’t back out and I am fearless.”

The actress still believes that Singh was responsible for Pratyusha’s death as she said, “if she has committed suicide, who pushed her to that limit? I still say he is responsible.”

Pratyusha, 24, had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her home in suburban Goregaon on Friday evening, sending shockwaves in the glam and entertainment world.

Apart from being active in Pratyusha’s case, Kamya looks after Pratyusha’s parents. The actress said, “I am constantly in touch with them. I can’t bring their daughter back but I can take her responsibilities. So, I have been with them throughout. They are better than before because with this short film, they have something to look forward to. But they are not alright. The vacuum created in their life after Pratyusha’s death will always remain. That can never be filled.”