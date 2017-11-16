Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi says he has not yet watched the controversial film Padmavati, contrary to reports.

In a text to IANS, Joshi clarified: “The speculative reports a few publications are carrying about I having watched Padmavati are absolutely baseless and untrue. I have not watched the film, not expressed any views regarding it. The film will follow the due process at CBFC.”

According to earlier reports, a well-informed source was quoted as saying that Joshi saw the film and didn’t find anything objectionable in the content and that it was expected that the movie will sail through without cuts.

Padmavati is in the news as various organisations, political parties and individuals standing up for the Rajput community, have been opposing the film’s release over fears that it distorts history in telling the tale of Rajput queen Padmavati.

The makers have repeatedly said the movie is devoid of scenes that may hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Joshi had last week come out in support of Bhansali after BJP member Arjun Gupta, also a CBFC member, urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh that the filmmaker should be tried for treason for distorting history.

“It’s unfortunate to see the personal point of view expressed by an advisory panel member of CBFC against Sanjay Leela Bhansali. By no means does it represent the point of view of CBFC as an organisation or the CBFC board. We have respect for Bhansali as an individual and artist,” Joshi had said.

Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is due for release on December 1. The movie has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.