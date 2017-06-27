Actor Prakash Raj gifted a house to a poor Muslim family in Telangana on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Known for mostly playing a villain on screen, Prakash Raj has become a real life hero for the family of Chotte Mian in Kondareddypalli village of Mahabubnagar district. His kind gesture suggests that even though he mostly plays negative roles, the actor as a person has a heart made of pure gold!

“Celebrated Ramzan at Kondareddypalli by handing over home built for this family by Prakash Raj Foundation… The joy of giving back to life,” tweeted the actor, who has adopted the village and taken up various development works during the last few months.

Trending :

Prakash Raj Foundation constructed a new house for the poor family. Chotte Mian, his wife and three daughters were earlier living in a house which was in a dilapidated condition.

The actor, who visited the village on Monday on the occasion of Eid, posted a few pictures on Twitter.

Celebrated Ramzan at #kondareddypalli by handing over home built for this family by #prakashrajfoundation .. the joy of giving back to life. pic.twitter.com/GWdqfLDJrg — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 26, 2017

He was seen cutting a ribbon to formally inaugurate the house. He was also seen interacting with the villagers and listening to their problems and needs.

The actor also posted a picture of the Muslim family standing in front of their newly built house!