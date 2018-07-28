Prakash Jha to direct biopic on mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

Filmmaker Prakash Jha, known for his socio-political dramas, will direct a biopic on the life of Indian mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh, whom he considers the nation’s treasure.

Excited to be a part of the film, the Gangaajal director said in a statement, “Dr. Vashishtha Narayan Singh, the brilliant mathematician from Bihar is our national treasure. His life is so inspiring, I would love to direct a biopic on him.”

The film is being produced by Vinay Sinha and his daughter Priti Sinha.

Vinay said, “I have been reading about and tracking the life of Vashishtha Narayan Singh since many years. His is a story of tremendous highs and lows and now we are all set to produce a film on him. I couldn’t be happier.”

The cast and the crew of the film have not been finalised yet.

Singh was born in 1942 in Basantpur village in Bhojpur district of Bihar, and had received a PhD on Reproducing Kernels and Operators with a Cyclic Vector from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1969.