Actress Prachi Desai hurts herself while shooting for a scene in her upcoming film Kosha. She says after wrapping up she felt her bruises were “completely worth it”.

A scene required Prachi to show anger and punch a wooden plank.

“Initially, the actress used boxing hand wraps but was not satisfied with it. She decided to go without the hand wraps… After a two-minute long sequence, and when the director said ‘cut’ everyone realized that Prachi has bruised herself and was bleeding,” said a source from the set.

Talking about the incident that happened last week, Prachi said in a statement, “At times, one gets completely involved in the character and thought it was painful, it was completely worth it.”

Director Amman Advaita said, “We would retain the actual scene with her bleeding as she has rigorously kicked and punched for this sequence.”

Kosha is being described as a ‘dark urban fairy tale’, with the story revolving around a girl who is a band member and struggles with substance abuse. It is produced by late Raj Kanwar’s son Abhay.

The actress was last seen in Rock On 2 which released back in 2016. Prachi is now gearing up for an upcoming short film titled Carbon. The short film also features Nawazzudin Siddiqui and Jackky Bhagnani in lead roles.

“Karan and I wanted to make a film we believed in, something imaginative, original and not a reprint of an international DVD,“ says Abhay, who has also penned the screenplay and dialogue.

He started out three years ago with a comic series about a disruptive girl with purple locks and her relationship with her younger brother. “I kept working on the images and fine-tuned the story for two years. Last year, I showed it to Karan, who thought we should convert it into a film. We’ve retained more than 60 per cent of the comics,“ he reveals.