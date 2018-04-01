Choreographer turned director turned actor, Prabhudheva is currently gearing up for the release of Mercury, which is a silent thriller said to be inspired by 2001 mercury poisoning case at a thermometer factory in Tamil Nadu. The movie is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who is known for acclaimed films like Pizza and Jigarthanda.
Ahead of the film release, we interacted with Prabhudheva who spoke about his upcoming films, and the reason why he came on board for Mercury.
Excerpts:
You are into acting, choreography, and direction, but what aspect of film-making excites you the most?
I like acting, but for me, choreography will always be the priority followed by direction followed by acting. As far as Mercury is concerned, I wanted to do this film because Karthik is a very good director. Mercury is a silent film, and I was shocked when Karthik approached me with the script, as this is something that I have not done till date. Despite being a silent film, it is very commercial as Karthik likes to make commercial films.
How different is it to act in a silent film, as compared to a conventional talkie film?
There is not a lot of difference. Talking about me, I didn’t rehearse for Mercury because I wanted my acting to look very natural. I took my time to react, and Karthik eventually liked what I did.
Do you think that Hindi Film industry is yet to explore the thriller genre, as we have not seen many thrillers do well at the Box-Office?
If we make good films, people will watch it. I hope people like Mercury when the film releases. I think this is a good film. When I saw the film, I myself got scared despite knowing what is going to happen as the background score is very powerful.
Do you think it would have been better for you had you made an entry into the industry in 2000’s and not the 90’s as dance became mainstream only after the arrival of Hrithik Roshan?
Hrithik’s dance is at a different level. He makes a normal step look like an extraordinary step. He has that flexible body. It is good that I came in the 90’s as not many actors were dancers back then. In today’s time, everybody is a dancer. I wouldn’t have got the recognition in today’s time. Today, there is are a lot of opportunities and a lot of competition. In those days, the opportunity was less, but even competition was less. Now the standard is high, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Indians are competing internationally in terms of dance.
While acting in films, do you provide your inputs to the director?
I surrender myself to the director and that’s the reason why I do so many films. But when I direct films, I am open to suggestions. I incorporate the good suggestions because that is just for the betterment of the film. Somethings work, somethings don’t work. There have been instances where I didn’t take the suggestions of my actors.
What are your upcoming films down south?
I am doing a dance film called Laxmi. It is a dance film, which features me and a 10-year-old girl. I am also doing a film called Charlie Chaplin 2. First, we made Charlie Chaplin, which was remade as No Entry in Bollywood. Now, we are making Charlie Chaplin 2. I am also doing a horror film, which isn’t titled yet. Laxmi might release in Hindi as well because we plan to take the dancing in the film to the next level.
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Mercury is slated to release on 13th April 2018.