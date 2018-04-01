Choreographer turned director turned actor, Prabhudheva is currently gearing up for the release of Mercury, which is a silent thriller said to be inspired by 2001 mercury poisoning case at a thermometer factory in Tamil Nadu. The movie is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who is known for acclaimed films like Pizza and Jigarthanda.

Ahead of the film release, we interacted with Prabhudheva who spoke about his upcoming films, and the reason why he came on board for Mercury.

Excerpts:

You are into acting, choreography, and direction, but what aspect of film-making excites you the most?

I like acting, but for me, choreography will always be the priority followed by direction followed by acting. As far as Mercury is concerned, I wanted to do this film because Karthik is a very good director. Mercury is a silent film, and I was shocked when Karthik approached me with the script, as this is something that I have not done till date. Despite being a silent film, it is very commercial as Karthik likes to make commercial films.

How different is it to act in a silent film, as compared to a conventional talkie film?

There is not a lot of difference. Talking about me, I didn’t rehearse for Mercury because I wanted my acting to look very natural. I took my time to react, and Karthik eventually liked what I did.

Do you think that Hindi Film industry is yet to explore the thriller genre, as we have not seen many thrillers do well at the Box-Office?

If we make good films, people will watch it. I hope people like Mercury when the film releases. I think this is a good film. When I saw the film, I myself got scared despite knowing what is going to happen as the background score is very powerful.