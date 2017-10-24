While Prabhas felt releasing the look of his next film would be the perfect return gift he could give his fans, another surprise came his way.

This was when BARC on his birthday, announced that his magnum opus Baahubali 2, which recently had its world Tv premiere, got the highest TRP ever.

Not only at the box Office earlier this year, Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 has even won the television records.

This has just made his birthday even more special as this is the same year when he created massive records which are unbreakable at the box office with Baahubali.

Trending :

Fans had put up selfies of them watching the magnum opus and treated the Television Premiere no less than an event.

Prabhas has often been saying how he can’t get over all the love he receives from his fans & this is just a proof of the same.

Prabhas, who turned 38 on Monday, gave his fans a gift — the first look poster of multi-lingual action film Saaho.

“A big thanks for all the wishes and love. Here is a glimpse of ‘Saaho’ especially for you guys,” Prabhas tweeted along with the intriguing poster.

It showcases a mysterious Prabhas donning a mask covering his face, serving as a tease to the audience. Against the backdrop of skyscrapers and a crime scene like set up, Prabhas is seen leading a poised walk.

The launch carries on an interesting trend set by “Baahubali” makers who had also unveiled the film’s first look poster of “Baahubali: The Conclusion” on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor features in the movie, written and directed by Sujeeth. The film will hit the screens next year, and is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. A UV Creations production, “Saaho” is produced by Vamsi and Pramod. It has music by the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.