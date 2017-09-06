Prabhas Strikes A Deal With Shraddha Kapoor! Read To Find Out More

Prabhas is joining hands with Sujeeth Reddy for Saaho, which is tipped to be an action adventure film. The movie is in the news for all the right reasons.

It will be very interesting to see the fresh pairing of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor on the silver screen.

While the team is rigorously shooting for the film, an interesting news has cropped up. Reportedly, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have a pact for Saaho as they have decided to help each other. This is known to all that Saaho is the Baahubali actor’s first Hindi film and Shraddha’s first Telugu film. Thus, both the actors have promised to help each other with dialogues.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle “It isn’t as though there won’t be an official language coach on the sets. There will be. Both Prabhas and Shraddha will have a professional tutor to help them with their language. But Prabhas and Shraddha will converse with each other in Hindi or Telugu depending on which language they are shooting in. It is a pact between them,” a source told Deccan Chronicle.

The report also stated that Shraddha’s dialogues will be dubbed by a professional in Telugu because “audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are very particular about the diction in Telugu.” The source added. However, Prabhas’ voice will be retained in the Hindi version. In the Baahubali series, actor Sharad Kelkar dubbed for Prabhas in the Hindi version.

Trending :

Saaho is expected to deliver a triumph of scale, size, and spectacle! It is an action thriller which is being made in Telugu and Hindi and will also be dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. The film directed by Sujeeth stars Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as the antagonist. Although the film will be extensively shot in Europe and Abu Dhabi, several action sequences will be shot in Mumbai.

As of now, Shraddha is awaiting the release of Haseena Parkar, a biopic on Dawood Ibrahim’s sister. The Apoorva Lakhia-directed film features Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth as Dawood Ibrahim. Haseena Parkar will hit the screens on September 22.