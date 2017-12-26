Prabhas: Shraddha Kapoor’s Role In Saaho Is Important & Adds Weight To The Story

After tasting the grand success of Baahubali 2, Prabhas is all set to impress us all with Saaho. This time, Prabhas will be working with a Bollywood actor for the first time as he will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the film.

Recently, Prabhas opened up about his co-star Shraddha and said that she has not been roped in only for song and dance sequence.

The Baahubali actor also said that Shraddha is the best choice for the role. In an interview with PTI, Prabhas said, “I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character.”

Praising about the Ek Villain actress, Prabhas said that he is impressed by her dedication and hard work. “Shraddha is a very hard-working actor and she is very comfortable (on the sets). Most of the actresses I have worked with have started their career in South and then shifted to Bollywood. Shraddha is already a Bollywood star, but she is very dedicated,” he said.

Prabhas, who is currently in Los Angeles, said that he will be joining the Shraddha and the whole team on January 5 for the shoot. He said, “The team has till now shot for almost 40-45 days. We will start shooting for the major action sequences soon. We are planning to release the film next year. But we will be able to finalise the exact date depending on the progress of the film.”

Saaho is being directed by Sujeeth and it is produced by Vamsi and Pramod.