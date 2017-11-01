Prabhas’ Saaho To Have The Longest Chase Sequence Ever!

The multilingual film Saaho staring the superstar Prabhas has a good news for his fans. In the much-awaited film, Prabhas will pull off the longest chase sequence ever showcased in the Indian cinema.

The action scene will be choreographed by Kenny Bates, who has worked on various Hollywood films like Mission Impossible, Transformers and Die Hard.

The chase sequence will be shot in Abu Dhabi over 15 days and would involve multiple vehicles like cars, bikes, trucks etc.

Being a futuristic film, the sky scrapper background of Abu Dhabi proves to be the perfect location for the shoot as it would complement the idea of the film. The chase sequence will be shot near the magnificent landmarks like Burj Khalifa, Abu Dhabi’s World Trade Center and Ethia Tower.

Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead along with Neil Nitin Mukesh and others. The film has already created immense buzz for its cast and posters.

Prabhas has been training physically to prep up for Saaho. The preparation includes weight training, obstacle races along with cardiovascular training.

The first schedule of the film which was being filmed in Hyderabad was wrapped up a few days. The chase sequence is expected to hit the shooting schedule in two weeks.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

A UV Creations production Sahoo is produced by Vamsi and Pramod and directed by Sujeeth – is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country. Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists. You can expect the director of photography Madhie and production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film.