Baahubali star Prabhas, who turned 38 on Monday, gave his fans a gift — the first look poster of multi-lingual action film Saaho.

“A big thanks for all the wishes and love. Here is a glimpse of Saaho especially for you guys,” Prabhas tweeted along with the intriguing poster.

It showcases a mysterious Prabhas donning a mask covering his face, serving as a tease to the audience. Against the backdrop of skyscrapers and a crime scene like set up, Prabhas is seen leading a poised walk.

Though the poster looks grand but it highly resembles the poster of Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford’s recent film Blade Runner: 2049 and also has some resemblance from its predecessor Blade Runner.

The launch carries on an interesting trend set by Baahubali makers who had also unveiled the film’s first look poster of Baahubali: The Conclusion on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor features in the movie, written and directed by Sujeeth. The film will hit the screens next year, and is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Prabhas attained fame as Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali from the Baahubali universe — which went on to become India’s biggest blockbuster with worldwide earnings of over 900 crore.

The film’s story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion and drama.

“It is an amazing thing that happened… Sometimes I wonder Am I the main lead of Baahubali,” he said.

A UV Creations production, Saaho is produced by Vamsi and Pramod. It has music by the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.