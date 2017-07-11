India’s Epic Blockbuster Baahubali marks two years of its release today. Marking the occasion, lead actor Prabhas aka Baahubali took to social media to thank his fans for their love and support throughout the journey of the film.

As the Baahubali franchise completed 2 years of its release, Prabhas turned nostalgic and reminisced about the time when the film got rolling.

Baahubali is a result of Prabhas’ undivided attention over a period of 5 years since the film began its shooting and a combination of SS Rajamouli’s larger than life vision.

With his performance in the universally loved franchise, Prabhas not only garnered immense appreciation from the audience worldwide but has also become a globally renowned personality.

Prabhas took to Facebook and wrote, “Today marks the completion of two years to the release of a very special film of mine, Baahubali: The Beginning. I feel a deep sense of nostalgia and I have been reminiscing the early days when the entire team was working on this film with so much passion. I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all my fans who don’t leave any chance to make me feel so loved and special. Congratulations to the entire Baahubali team for this day, especially the man behind all of it, S S Rajamouli. We owe it all to you.”

July 10th 2015 was the day Bahubali: The Beginning released, thereon the film embarked on a historical journey breaking records worldwide.

The 2017 release Bahubali: The Conclusion has gone ahead to become India’s Biggest blockbuster by setting unprecedented benchmarks for the industry. The film stars Ran Dagubatti and Anushka Shetty in lead roles.