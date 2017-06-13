After the phenomenal success of Baahubali 2 worldwide, south superstar Prabhas is no longer a name confined in the southern part of India. In fact, he has become a household name across the country. Hence, Prabhas’ fans from every corner of India are eagerly waiting for him to announce his big Bollywood debut.

While fans are busy speculating which banner will sign the Baahubali star first, here is a piece of information, which might pleasantly surprise them. Apparently, Rohit Shetty is planning to launch Prabhas in Bollywood, that too alongside Salman Khan! If reports are to go by, the Dilwale helmer is planning to cast the two superstars in his next, which he wants to be a huge blockbuster!

This surely is an opportunity to rejoice for both Prabhas and Bhai’s fans. However, the project might take some time to materialize as neither Prabhas nor Rohit Shetty nor Salman are free at the moment. Rohit is gearing up for the fourth instalment of his Golmaal franchise, which has an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, Tabu, Kunal Khemu and Neil Nitin Mukesh among others.

Prabhas’ next after Baahubali 2 is Telugu action thriller movie Saaho, for which he has already started shooting. The actor has reportedly signed another project after Saaho and hence his Bollywood debut isn’t happening immediately.

Salman, who is busy promoting his home production Tubelight at the moment, is expected to resume shooting for his next film Tiger Zinda Hai. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also starring Katrina Kaif, commenced shooting at the beginning of this year. They have shot in several locations including the recent, Abu Dhabi shoot.

Guess we’ll have to wait a little longer to catch Bhai and Baahubali together on screen!