After months and months of speculations, Sara Ali Khan (the stunning daughter of Amrita Singh) will be finally making her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. The film, which is a ‘divine’ love story, has been set against the backdrop of the holy town of Kedarnath.

The film’s makers, yesterday, released the first poster of the film, which has been primarily painted blue since it is symbolic of Lord Shiva, as per the Hindu mythology. The film goes with the tagline which states ‘Love is a pilgrimage’.

What is very remarkable about the poster is the way in which the lead pair has been infused across the poster in the form of a silhouette of a man kissing the forehead of a woman. And, the man and the woman are presumably the leads of the film viz., Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.

Sushant Singh Rajput took to the social media and tweeted the film’s poster with the caption “A journey of faith…and love. Come join us with #KedarnathFirstLook ‪#SaraAliKhan @gattukapoor #kriarj #BalajiMotionPictures #Tseries”. The film’s director Abhishek Kapoor also tweeted the film’s poster with the caption stating, “The night before 1 st day of shoot is always a long one.. the excitement is pulsating and the teams raring to go. Day kicks off at 5 am but before i hit the sack..heres the 1st look of our latest obsession #kedarnath #kedarnathfirstlook share the love🙏 @sushantsinghrajput #saraalikhan @Kriarj @tseries.official, @iprernaarora @ekmainaurektu7_ @balajimotionpictures @pragyadav @guyintheskypictures @kanika.d”. The film’s producer Ekta Kapoor took to the social media and captioned the poster as “Siting 200 km away from Kedarnath I seek blessings as this journey begins! No dharma like KARMA!n no religion like LOVE! JAI BHOLENATH”.

Kedarnath will hit theaters in summer 2018! What do you think about the poster?