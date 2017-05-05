Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut launched the poster and release date of her upcoming film Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi at the holy city of Varanasi.

At the launch, Kangana agreed that she is rebellious and said, “I agree that I am rebellious but she (Rani Laxmi Bai) was a rebel with a cause that makes her a hero…I rebel because if my instincts want me too. So that makes me a badass. She’s a hero.”

Check out the pictures right here:

1 of 16

When asked about the historical films are the current trends in the industry, Kangana Ranaut said, “Well it’s working. Look at Baahubali, it has broken all the records and that’s what people want to see but to be honest ‘Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi’ is not like a project …”

She further said, “She is from our country. If she was from some other country how would they celebrate her spirit? So we as a nation need to give her, her due.”

Asked if this film will be the climax of her acting career, she said: “There are projects and then there are films that are sort of fulfil something within you. When I was 15 and left home, I didn’t know when I will feel that I have arrived or achieved something and that feeling didn’t come post when I started working on ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’…just felt like everything made sense you know.”

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing Rani Laxmi Bai in the film. It is slated to release on 27th April 2018.