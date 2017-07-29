Irrfan’s next international venture The Song Of Scorpions will soon have its official world premiere at the prestigious Locarno International Film Festival. Just ahead of the premiere, the film’s new poster has been released.

The poster shows Irrfan and Golshifteh Farahani lost in thoughts. It also has a picturesque location of a sandy area giving the poster a delightful touch. Golshifteh, is an Iranian actress, who has previously worked in big Hollywood films like Paterson, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Body Of Lies. She also has done a commendable job in Iranian cinema by doing films like The Patience Stone and About Elly. It has been said that the story of the film is intriguing and it is set in Jaisalmer. As per reports, Irrfan plays the role of camel trader who falls in love with a local woman.

Alongside this one, Irrfan Khan will also star in a Hollywood film, Puzzle. It is a female oriented film in which he will be seen with Kelly Macdonald. The film has been shot in New York. This film will also star Bubba Weiler (The Good Fight, The Ranger), Austin Abrams (Paper Towns) and Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet, Top of the Lake). It is an adaptation of an Argentinian film, Rompecabezas.

Khan, previously in Hollywood, has also starred in Inferno with Tom Hanks, Jurassic World with Chris Pratt and Ang Lee’s Life of Pi.

Irrfan’s last film Hindi Medium was a success at the box office and gave out a strong social message. Mocking the admission system of the country, the film also starred Saba Qamar in it.

The Song Of Scorpions star cast includes Irrfan, Golshifteh Farahani and Waheeda Rahman. This marks yet another collaboration of the talented duo of director Anup Singh and Irrfan after the critically acclaimed Qissa.