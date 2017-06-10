POSTER! Get Another Glimpse of SRK & Anushka From Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma had dropped the first posters of their upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal early last morning. The stars have been having a quirky Twitter conversation while unveiling the posters of the film.

The duo has now dropped three new posters of the film and they are as catchy and picture-perfect as the first ones. Take a look at the posters here:

In the poster, the duo is seen having a blast together while dancing through the streets of Europe. They have been color coordinated in white outfits.

Shah Rukh Khan is seen sporting a formal white shirt and denim, whereas Anushka is seen flaunting a white jumpsuit with a uber cool white jacket.

From The Ring to Rehnuma to Raula, many titles were “confirmed” by different media houses regarding the same film, (we too were amongst them), but SRK has finally put an end to all rumors yesterday by announcing the name – Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The title is reminiscent of the iconic American romantic comedy starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, When Harry Met Sally. Jab Harry Met Sejal will hit screens on 4th August now, instead of 11th August. The film was set to lock horns with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha at the box office. However, with the new release date, the clash has been averted.

The duo is rocking each poster! We wonder what’s next on their mind! Another poster, teaser or directly a trailer for their eagerly waiting fans!