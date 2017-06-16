The 4 badass poster of Ileana D’Cruz as bold and traditional from Baadshaho is out now. The actress joins the badass clan of 3 leading men Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Vidyut Jammwal.

The tagline on the poster is eye catchy which says, “1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600 km… 1 armored truck… Millions in gold and 6 Bada***s. ‘Baadshaho‘ sandstorm is coming.”

Check out her character poster here!

In the poster, you can see Ileana donning a yellow sari with some elegant pearls.The actress gives a sexy stare and we are sure her fans can’t resist that look!

Baadshaho brings together the trio of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and director Milan Luthria seven years after their last collaboration – ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai‘. The film also stars Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz in lead roles alongside the leading men.

Director Milan had spilled the beans about the film in an interview with PTI where he quoted, “This is a historical fiction film. We have used some facts, there is a lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject.” The release of these posters sure intensifies the interest of the audience for this film’s release.

The film is slated to release on 1st September.

The trailer will be attached to Salman Khan’s Tubelight along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal!

The last badass poster of Esha Gupta will be out tomorrow. Did you like Ileana D’Cruz’s avatar from the film. Let us know in the comment section about the same.

The film has opted for a new strategy by releasing one badass poster of characters every day. This leads to creating more buzz about the film and keeps the fans hooked to the film with a new poster.