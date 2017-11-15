POSTER ALERT! Sairat’s Hindi Remake Titled As Dhadak Starring Ishaan Khattar & Janhvi Kapoor

Hindi remake of 2016’s Marathi blockbuster Sairat has finally been announced. The movie has been titled as Dhadak. Starring Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie is backed by Dharma productions and is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Dharma announced the title with a first look poster. Zee Studios are tagging up with Dharma for this film. Dhadak‘s first poster has Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar touching their foreheads with a deserted background. The original Sairat had some chartbuster songs and the same has been expected from Dhadak.

In the second poster, Karan Johar introduces Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The actress looks beautiful and charming in this first look. The actress is all set to take Bollywood with a storm!

The third poster of the film introduces Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar. The actor looks innocent and his lively smile will make your heart beat faster.

The original Sairat featured Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar and was directed by Nagraj Manjule. The movie was a huge success at the box office and was termed as Marathi wonder by Amitabh Bachchan. “Oh …!! and saw the film Sairat, the Marathi wonder… What a great cinematic experience… What a movie” He tweeted after watching the movie.

Trending :

Steering clear of divulging details about Janhvi’s debut, Sridevi told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “She has chosen this path and profession, and I have been in this industry for long. So I am mentally more prepared than her. She has been watching me, and knows what she is getting into.Nothing is going to be a cakewalk in any profession. So you have to work hard, and there will be challenges. I’m sure she is ready for it.”

Apart from Dhadak, Dharma also recently announced Akshay Kumar’s Kesari and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan’s Brahmastra. The movie will release on 6th July 2018 and till now there is no other movie is clashing with this one. Shashank Khaitan who has recently directed Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the perfect choice for Dhadak as the original one has a desi plot. Khaitan has proved with Badrinath Ki Dulhania and is ready to do with this one too.