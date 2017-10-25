After stunning the audiences with their gorgeous lehengas in the first glimpse of the film, the makers had tickled the curiosity buds and kept the audiences waiting to unveil the first look of the film.

Makers of the much awaited all-women ensemble film, Veere Di Wedding, have shared the first poster for the movie now and we just can’t wait for something more from the film. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

It is nothing less than a celebration in itself as we see the leading ladies striking their best poses, looking adorable in sherwanis and donning pagdis. The response to the first glimpse has been spectacular and audiences across the nation can’t wait to attend this grand wedding!

Take a look at the poster here:

Veere Di Wedding is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd., and An Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network production. Look’s like the date of #VeereDi Wedding is fixed. The movie is all set to release on 18th May 2018.

Veere Di Wedding is still on floors and the cast and crew just successfully wrapped up their first schedule. Even though the cast is still busy shooting for the movie the makers have already released the poster, it looks like the makers will have a unique promotional strategy for the film.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra. Team Veere Di Wedding have wrapped the Delhi schedule of the film and are soon to get busy with the remaining parts. Earlier this month, the stars of the wedding drama flew back from the National Capital to celebrate Diwali with their family.