John Abraham and Diana Penty have just wrapped filming for their upcoming film Parmanu. Now the actor has dropped the second poster of the film and we must say it looks quite intriguing. The film revolves around the successful nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998.

The actor took to Twitter to unveil another look of the film. He captioned the poster, Embark on an extraordinary journey this December with @ParmanuTheMovie #ParmanuTheStoryOfPokhran @johnabrahament @kriarj

Take a look at the poster!

In the poster, one can see that John is running in a deserted area with army vans in the background.

John will be paired opposite Diana Penty in the film. Talking about the film, John had earlier stated to a leading tabloid, “I have never been in a hurry to produce films and have been searching for subjects that are engaging… stories that resonate with the current socio-political and economic mood of the country. This film fits in perfectly with my pursuit, and I am also happy to start my association with Prernaa and Arjun.”

John has also written the film along with Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh (writers of Neerja). The music of the film is helmed by Sachin-Jigar.

The film is being produced by KriArj Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film also features Boman Irani in a lead role and Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran is scheduled to release on December 8. Director Abhishek Sharma previously helmed Tere Bin Laden, starring Ali Zafar.

John’s Parmanu will clash with the much-awaited comedy film Fukrey Returns which is a sequel to Fukrey. The film is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and stars Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat in lead roles.